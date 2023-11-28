Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state | November 28, 2023

By: Ethan Duran//November 28, 2023//

1. AMOUNT: $823,304

AWARDED TO: Hooper Corporation, DeForest

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Re-Bid – North Building Units 9 and 10 Wet Cell Remodel, Wisconsin Resource Center, Winnebago, Department of Health Services, Oshkosh (Plumbing)

2. AMOUNT: $690,350

AWARDED TO: Parsons Electric Co.

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Sports and Activity Fields Redevelopment, University of Wisconsin – Superior (Electrical)

3. AMOUNT: $665,102

AWARDED TO: Elmstar Electric Corporation, Kaukauna

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Re-Bid – North Building Units 9 and 10 Wet Cell Remodel, Wisconsin Resource Center, Winnebago, Department of Health Services, Oshkosh (Electrical)

4. AMOUNT: $505,600

AWARDED TO: Viking Industrial Painting

PROJECT: Village of Birchwood, Water Tower Rehab

5. AMOUNT: $225,708

AWARDED TO: J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc., Madison

PROJECT: City of Wausau, 2023 City Hall Lobby Renovation

6. AMOUNT: $166,158

AWARDED TO: Zien Mechanical Contractors, Inc., Glendale

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Tavern Renovations, Old World Wisconsin Ethnic Outdoor Museum, Wisconsin Historical Society, Town of Eagle (Plumbing & Mechanical)

