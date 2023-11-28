1. AMOUNT: $823,304
AWARDED TO: Hooper Corporation, DeForest
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Re-Bid – North Building Units 9 and 10 Wet Cell Remodel, Wisconsin Resource Center, Winnebago, Department of Health Services, Oshkosh (Plumbing)
2. AMOUNT: $690,350
AWARDED TO: Parsons Electric Co.
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Sports and Activity Fields Redevelopment, University of Wisconsin – Superior (Electrical)
3. AMOUNT: $665,102
AWARDED TO: Elmstar Electric Corporation, Kaukauna
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Re-Bid – North Building Units 9 and 10 Wet Cell Remodel, Wisconsin Resource Center, Winnebago, Department of Health Services, Oshkosh (Electrical)
4. AMOUNT: $505,600
AWARDED TO: Viking Industrial Painting
PROJECT: Village of Birchwood, Water Tower Rehab
5. AMOUNT: $225,708
AWARDED TO: J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc., Madison
PROJECT: City of Wausau, 2023 City Hall Lobby Renovation
6. AMOUNT: $166,158
AWARDED TO: Zien Mechanical Contractors, Inc., Glendale
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Tavern Renovations, Old World Wisconsin Ethnic Outdoor Museum, Wisconsin Historical Society, Town of Eagle (Plumbing & Mechanical)