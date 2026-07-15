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Buc-ee’s Travel Center under construction in Oak Creek

Ethan Duran//July 15, 2026//

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Buc-ee’s Travel Center under construction in Oak Creek

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Heavy equipment on standby for the construction of Buc-ee's in July 2026. (City of Oak Creek)

Buc-ee’s Travel Center under construction in Oak Creek

By: Ethan Duran//July 15, 2026//

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Construction of Buc-ee’s Travel Center in has apparently started.

The city on Tuesday gave an update on minor site work at the planned more than 73,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s location on the West Elm Road west of Interstate 94. On site there is a driveway entrance, fencing and large pieces of equipment to begin groundwork.

Construction activity will pick up in August and is expected to wrap up in early 2028 depending on construction timelines, city officials said.

Boasting dozens of gas pumps, a wide selection of food and ample convenience store space, the Buc-ee’s Travel Center will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s part of a chain spread primarily spread across the South, especially in Texas.

When completed, the travel center will have around 175 full-time jobs, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Buc-ee’s declined to comment on any further details about construction.

The project has been in planning for several years and was the subject of a now-closed lawsuit from a group of residents concerned about traffic and environmental impacts. The travel center expects more than 70,000 cars to visit each week when it opens.

In September, Buc-ee’s bought several parcels making up a 27.5-acre lot of vacant farmlands for $7.5 million, paving the way for construction.

Buc-ee’s also proposed a travel center in DeForest.

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Footings for part of the Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Oak Creek in July 2026. (City of Oak Creek)
Tags: Oak Creek, Buc-ees

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