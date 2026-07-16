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Marketing firm Derse gets ready to build Oak Creek HQ

Ethan Duran//July 16, 2026//

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Marketing firm Derse gets ready to build Oak Creek HQ

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Derse's future headquarters in Oak Creek. (EUA)

Marketing firm Derse gets ready to build Oak Creek HQ

By: Ethan Duran//July 16, 2026//

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A major marketing company moving from to was scheduled to break ground on a new headquarters this week. However, it will have to find a new day to turn shovels as air quality issues caused the company to postpone.

Derse announced it would break ground on its future global headquarters and experience center at the southwest corner of Howell and Oakwood Roads in Oak Creek. The company occupies an industrial building near American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The groundbreaking is delayed after the National Weather Service issued an air quality alert connected to wildfire smoke drifting into parts of Wisconsin from Canada and Minnesota. A new groundbreaking date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

“The health and safety of our employees, guests, and community partners must come first,” a spokesperson said. “We also don’t want to dilute the significance of the event by moving it indoors as the milestone deserves to be celebrated at the site of our future headquarters.”

The project team includes Kenosha-based general contractor Riley Construction, Milwaukee-based architect EUA and Milwaukee-based structural engineer REYN Engineering. Civil engineering and landscape architecture services will be done by Pinnacle Engineering Group.

“This groundbreaking represents an exciting new chapter for Derse,” said Brett Haney, CEO of Derse, in a statement. “As we continue to grow, we’re investing in a space that reflects who we are today and supports where we’re headed tomorrow. We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with our employees, partners and the Oak Creek community.”

Meanwhile, the company’s 155,000-square-foot former headquarters is for lease marketed by The Barry Co. in Milwaukee. The property boasts around 32,000 square feet of Class A office space and a 125,000-square-foot warehouse and production shop.

Initially, Derse officials said they expected construction to be completed in 2027. The company got state and local approval to buy the 31-acre site with room for expansion.

Derse describes itself as a global experiential marketing company that designs, builds and manages exhibits, events and branded environments.

Tags: Derse, Milwaukee, Reyn Engineering, Riley Construction, EUA, Pinnacle Engineering Group, Oak Creek

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