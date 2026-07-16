Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow dies at 61

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By SHAWN JOHNSON

Wisconsin Public Radio

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Public Radio.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow has died after a battle with cancer, the county announced Wednesday. He was 61.

Farrow was first elected to lead Waukesha County in 2015 and reelected in 2019 and 2023. In a statement announcing Farrow’s death, County Board Chair Jim Heinrich said he was heartbroken.

“Paul was a devoted public servant, a steady leader, and a proud champion for Waukesha County. He led with conviction and cared deeply about this community,” Heinrich said.

Farrow served in a variety of roles in the Republican Party, and for him, politics was a family business.

His mother, Margaret Farrow, served two years in the Wisconsin Assembly and 12 years in the state Senate before being appointed lieutenant governor in 2001.

Paul Farrow was elected to the state Assembly in 2010 and then elected to the state Senate in 2012. He led the Republican Party of Wisconsin as its chair from 2021 to 2022.

Current GOP Chair Brian Schimming told WPR that people of all political stripes knew Farrow as nice and smart, and as someone who cared about his community.

“Paul was the type of guy who give you the shirt off his back until he was out of shirts,” Schimming said. “We’re enormously sad about it.”

Farrow spent the last two years being treated for a rare form of cancer known as mucinous adenocarcinoma. In 2024, he told WISN-TV that his early symptoms included abdominal pain, but he brushed them off until they became so severe he had to go to the emergency room.

“If I had listened to my body sooner, we could’ve attacked differently,” Farrow said at the time. “If I can bring voice to this and have people understand what’s going on, then that’s part of my, as mom would put it, my public responsibility to make sure we educate where we can.”

After news of Farrow’s death was made public Wednesday, statements poured in from elected officials, both Democrat and Republican.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said he got to know Farrow when Crowley was a legislative staffer at the Capitol and Farrow was a lawmaker. Crowley, a Democrat, went on to win election to the Assembly and was until Wednesday a candidate for governor.

“He always picked up the phone, and he always showed up. That kind of partnership is rare, and I’m grateful I got to build it with him,” Crowley said. “Paul was someone I could have real, honest conversations with. We didn’t always see eye to eye politically, but we shared a deep belief that our counties are stronger when we work together.”

Former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, said on social media he was proud to call Farrow his county executive.

“Paul Farrow was a great man,” Walker said. “He was filled with joy and always seemed to have a big smile on his face. He had a good career in the private sector, but really found his calling in public service.”

Under state law, Heinrich will serve as acting county executive. The county said that within 30 days, the Waukesha County Board will confirm the appointment of an interim executive before a special election determines who will serve out the remainder of Farrow’s term.

WPR’s Evan Casey contributed reporting.