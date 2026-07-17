Local costs a factor in I-794 removal proposal

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Mayor Cavalier Johnson focused on traffic congestion concerns when he recently announced he doesn’t support replacing part of downtown’s Interstate 794 with a surface road.

But Johnson also mentioned another issue: the project’s cost for Milwaukee residents.

Johnson is supporting a proposal to reconfigure part of I-794 but leave the elevated freeway intact.

The mayor announced his decision on July 8. He said the prospects for additional developable land by taking down the freeway are outweighed by the potential downtown gridlock.

Johnson added, “The full cost to local taxpayers is also a big unknown.”

The mayor didn’t elaborate on that point.

But City Engineer Kevin Muhs later told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the concern was the city would be responsible for paying a large share of surface street upgrades – including a new bridge – tied to the freeway removal alternative.

I-794 would no longer be an interstate highway

That’s mainly because the Federal Highway Administration would no longer consider I-794 an interstate highway, Muhs said.

The expanded, widened Clybourn Street that would replace much of the former freeway likely would be classified as a state highway, Muhs said.

And that raises the possibility of local funding needed to help build a new, upgraded Clybourn Street lift bridge over the Milwaukee River to accommodate that road’s increased traffic, he said.

“There’s lot of things that still need to be figured out,” Muhs said, “and all of them point to more costs for the city.”

Cost sharing for that work hasn’t yet been determined, said Trevor Fannon, WisDOT’s regional communications manager.

“Those decisions are made during final design, when project elements are more developed and funding responsibilities can be evaluated and established,” Fannon said.

One option being studied by WisDOT calls for replacing I-794 between roughly North Sixth Street and the Hoan Bridge’s northern approach, near East Buffalo Street, with an expanded two-way Clybourn Street and extensions of North Cass Street into the Historic Third Ward and East St. Paul Avenue to North Harbor Drive.

That plan, which also would extend North Jefferson Street between Clybourn Street and St. Paul Avenue, would open up 16 acres for development.

Two other options focus on improvements that include reconfiguring on- and off-ramps, and extending Cass Street and St. Paul Avenue – opening up 5 acres for development. A fourth option would make freeway repairs with no ramp changes.

Johnson favors the ramp reconfiguration options.

WisDOT says freeway removal costs up to $1.25 billion

WisDOT estimates the freeway configuration options would cost an estimated $675 million to $1 billion, and take two to four years to complete.

The freeway removal option has an estimated cost of $850 million to $1.25 billion, and would take four to six years.

WisDOT has inflated costs by proposing more lanes than needed for a wider Clybourn Street to replace the freeway, said Taylor Korslin, spokesman for Rethink 794. That group supports the removal option.

WisDOT should pause $9.6 million of maintenance work being done on the proposed freeway removal section and instead shift those funds to the city for street repairs, Korslin said.

The department’s plans for Clybourn Street call for it to be widened mainly to four to five lanes, with a short stretch widened to six to seven lanes. That would be needed to accommodate larger traffic counts with the freeway gone, according to WisDOT.

The department also says current work on I-794 is needed to maintain the freeway and is a separate project from the larger, long-term repair plans being studied.

To be sure, projected traffic congestion tied to I-794’s possible removal was the biggest factor in Johnson’s decision, said mayoral spokesman Jeff Fleming.

“Funding issues added significant uncertainty,” Fleming said, “but that was not the most important consideration.”

Traffic congestion impacts disputed

A WisDOT analysis, released in November, forecasts more congestion at several downtown intersections if the freeway is removed.

That would be exacerbated by frequent Clybourn Street bridge lifts during the summer boating season. Also, congestion would increase on freeways that connect to I-794, according to WisDOT.

Freeway removal supporters, led by Rethink 794, say I-794 is underused and downtown streets can handle increased traffic.

WisDOT’s analysis assumes drivers wouldn’t adapt to freeway changes and find other ways around the removed I-794, Korslin said.

The freeway removal’s long-term development potential includes 470 to 850 residential units; 330 to 600 hotel rooms, and 300,000 to 500,000 square feet of offices, WisDOT said in a study released in April.

That would total an estimated $270 million to $490 million of new development by 2050.

The two options of reconfiguring the freeway carry a development potential of 490 residential units, 340 hotel rooms, and 315,000 square feet of offices – totaling $280 million.

Johnson’s recommendation is supported by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and Greater Milwaukee Committee civic group.

Freeway removal supporters include Common Council members Alex Brower, Robert Bauman and Sharlen Moore.

“We should embrace the change that will yield the greatest long-term benefit for Milwaukee, rather than settling for less because of established traffic patterns,” they said, in a statement.

Improvements are needed because some freeway sections date to 1974, WisDOT says.

They weren’t touched when part of I-794 was reconstructed from 2013 through 2016 — a $239 million project that included rebuilding the Hoan Bridge’s concrete deck. The bridge is not part of the current improvement plans.