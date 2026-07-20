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Wisconsin Laborers union backs Crowley in governor’s race

Ethan Duran//July 20, 2026//

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Wisconsin Laborers union backs Crowley in governor’s race

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David Crowley. (David Crowley campaign)

Wisconsin Laborers union backs Crowley in governor’s race

By: Ethan Duran//July 20, 2026//

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After a whirlwind week of Wisconsin gubernatorial candidates dropping in and out of the race, another Wisconsin construction union has picked a candidate to back.

The Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council, a union representing 10,000 members, announced its endorsement of Democrat Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley for governor.

On July 8, Crowley ended his run to support another Democrat, Lt. Gov. , in a bid against Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany. However, Rodriguez dropped out of the race last week after firing her campaign manager over financial mismanagement, her campaign sinking after the scandal.

Crowley on Saturday announced he would continue running for governor, joined by his supporters and members of the Laborers’ union.

“The Laborers build Wisconsin, and as governor I will make sure the people who build this state can earn a good living doing it,” Crowley said in a statement. “That means restoring prevailing wage, bringing back project labor agreements, repealing so-called right to work, and expanding apprenticeships. I’m honored to have the support of the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council, and together we are going to build a Wisconsin that works for all of us.”

In an official statement, the Laborers said Crowley had stood with labor “on every fight that matters.”

“Voters are looking for a Governor who has delivered real results, not just talked about them,” said Kent Miller, president and business manager of the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council, in a statement. “The Laborers are proud to stand with because we know he can win this race, and he will be a governor who working people can count on.”

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 was the first trade union to endorse a gubernatorial candidate this year. They endorsed Sara Rodriguez, however they did it after Crowley dropped out of the race and when Rodriguez first learned of financial troubles in her campaign.

Democrats State Sen. Kelda Roys, former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, State Rep. Francesca Hong and former secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration Joel Brennan are also running this year.

In a July campaign finance report, Crowley reported raising $250,047 since January and having $315,178 in cash on hand at the end of the reporting period.

Roys reported raising $527,431 over six months and having $406,492 in cash on hand, with the Wisconsin Education Association Council being her biggest donor. Barnes raised $841,358 over six months and had $204,207 in cash on hand. Hong raised $708,883 over six months and reported $410,563 in cash on hand. Finally, Brennan reported raising $665,627 since January and having $359,583 in cash on hand.

Tiffany reported raising more than $8.71 million since January and having more than $2.99 million in cash on hand at the end of the reporting period. The Republican Party of Wisconsin donated more than $6.15 million to Tiffany’s campaign.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 11. The general election will follow on Nov. 3.

Tags: Wisconsin governor race, Sara Rodriguez, Wisconsin Laborers District Council, David Crowley

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