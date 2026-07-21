Washington County housing initiative brings back young homeowners

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By ADAM KELNHOFER

Special to The Daily Reporter

Younger Wisconsinites have been leaving the state for years in search of more affordable housing, but Washington County is starting to see more stay or come back.

County Executive Josh Schoemann said he’s seen his community struggle for years with retaining younger generations, primarily because the cost of housing has crept up to the point that looking elsewhere for a home makes financial sense. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, when Schoemann was Hartford School Board president, he saw it happening.

“Even back then the cost of owning a home, or even renting, was pretty high at that point,” he said. “And now, of course, it’s exponentially higher, and so I kind of look at all the different things that impact why somebody would live here, move here, stay here, and it’s housing, and transportation, and childcare costs and things like that. But really, Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, kind of that baseline shelter, is the first real need.”

For the past few years, Washington County has been focusing on the problem by subsidizing, primarily with American Rescue Plan Act dollars, Next Generation Housing projects and help with down payments through the Heart and Homestead program, which provides up to $20,000 in assistance.

“When ARPA happened, even though I advocated against ARPA, once the county received those funds, it became kind of obvious that this was a really good way to have a return on investment that solves, or worked towards solving, a major priority in Washington County,” Schoemann, a former Republican gubernatorial candidate, said.

Of the $26.2 million allocated to Washington County, Schoemann said about a quarter of that went toward the Heart and Homestead down payment program with the rest going toward housing construction.

All the homes being built are worth less than $420,000, and roughly 75% of those are worth less than $320,000. The goal is to build 1,000 new homes by 2032 and Schoemann said he wants to see about one third of those owned by Heart and Homestead incentive recipients.

So far, the county has approved 297 Heart and Homestead applications and denied just eight, according to the county’s website.

County Community Development Director Debora Sielski, who administers both programs, tries to program recipients in person and said “this has really changed lives.”

“I’m telling you that it is amazing the impact that these programs have had,” she said. “Because I’ve heard story after story about home buyers, that they would not be able to get into a home if it weren’t for the Heart and Homestead program or the homes that we are building for Next Generation Housing.”

As part of the Heart and Homestead program, recipients are strongly encouraged to volunteer with or donate to participating organizations to earn the assistance. Each hour volunteered is worth $25, so a $20,000 down payment assistance recipient would have to complete 800 hours to fully repay the incentive. While recipients aren’t required to volunteer or donate, the amount they received must be repaid from proceeds when they sell their home.

“Over time, volunteerism has really been reduced – that’s really a nationwide issue – and so our housing programs have really been trying not only to provide housing itself, but also workforce attraction, and have a community impact, and really grow communities,” Sielski said. “And when individual’s families are moving into the community and they get involved in that community, and they raise their children, it’s really a whole package, a whole connection of improving the quality of life in those communities.”

Sielski said another big reason the county created both housing programs was to fulfill the need for workforce housing following a survey in Hartford that found many manufacturing employees couldn’t find housing.

All their work has proven successful in keeping younger generations in the county, Schoemann said.

“If you go through our neighborhoods, anecdotally speaking, you’ll notice, I’d say, two thirds to three quarters of the new homeowners are under 40-years-old, mostly under 35, frankly,” he said. “So, about half are people coming into the county from other counties. Now, that might mean they used to live here at one time and have moved away and are moving back, but approximately half the people are residents to Washington County, and the same thing can be said about our down payment incentive.”

For the future of the county, Schoemann said those younger generations are “absolutely critical.”

“When you think about things like EMS service, or even nursing care, or, it sounds silly, but who’s going to collect the offering plate at church? All of those things take young people to get involved and participate in,” Schoemann said. “All of those things are a humongous benefit to our community, and of course, the tax implications themselves.”

As far as the homes themselves, the county has set standards to ensure at least a modest quality of life such as 2×6 construction, a certain quality of windows and countertops and at least three bedrooms with one-and-a-half bathrooms, he added. The units are all between roughly 1,100 and 1,900 square feet.

“We don’t want junk, but we also recognize that you can’t have quartz countertops or hardwood floors and things like that,” Schoemann said.

The county’s largest housing project in the program, currently under construction, would take about 100 acres of county-owned land and replace it with between 200 and 250 housing units.