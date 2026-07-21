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State warns of workers’ compensation scam targeting victims

MaryBeth Matzek//July 21, 2026//

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State warns of workers’ compensation scam targeting victims

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State warns of workers’ compensation scam targeting victims

By: MaryBeth Matzek//July 21, 2026//

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THE BLUEPRINT

  • warns of a multi-state workers’ compensation scam targeting injured workers, especially .
  • Fraudsters stage fake online hearings before demanding “” to release bogus compensation awards.
  • At least four Wisconsin victims have lost a combined $30,000, and some also shared Social Security numbers.

A scam operation targeting Spanish-speaking injured workers is laying traps in Wisconsinites’ email inboxes.

Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development issued an alert this week about a possible “multi-state fraud scheme” that lures targets into fake worker’s compensation hearings to collect fees under false pretenses.

DWD spokesperson Haley McCoy told Wisconsin Watch that 10 Wisconsin workers reported receiving emails instructing them to attend “online hearing(s)” via video call. The emails’ senders generally use “.org” addresses and bill themselves as government agencies like the “Workers’ Compensation Board.”

Workers who joined the calls via Zoom, WhatsApp, Teams and other video conferencing platforms sat through elaborate staged hearings complete with judges, bailiffs and attorneys, ending in a verdict in the workers’ favor. The fraudsters then told the injured workers that they could collect their compensation payout only after paying a fee to “finalize” the case. In some cases, victims also shared their Social Security numbers.

At least four Wisconsin workers have lost money to the scam since January, McCoy said, paying a combined $30,000 in sham legal fees.

McCoy also emphasized that attorneys involved in Wisconsin worker’s compensation cases must be licensed to practice law in the state. “Any ‘attorney’ not licensed in Wisconsin may be a fraudster,” she wrote in an email on Monday.

The DWD exclusively communicates with injured workers, employers and insurance carriers via mail, and telephone numbers on DWD correspondence will have Wisconsin area codes.

A June alert from the nonprofit National Insurance Crime Bureau cited other examples of the same fraud scheme targeting injured workers — primarily Spanish speakers — in Illinois, Indiana and Oregon.

Neither the bureau nor Wisconsin’s DWD has determined how the scam’s organizers obtained the email addresses of injured workers.

People who believe they’ve been victims of should contact the agency’s at 800-422-7128 or [email protected], the agency said.

Tags: identity theft, Wisconsin DWD, multi-state fraud scheme, Spanish speakers, workers’ compensation, Consumer Protection Hotline, legal fees

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