Wisconsin lawmaker accepts award for helping pass DACA bill

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Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D-Milwaukee) on Friday accepted the “Building Wisconsin Workforce” award from Victor Huyke, publisher and CEO of El Conquistador Latino Newspaper at The Daily Reporter’s offices in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Ortiz-Velez, whose district covers much of the city’s South Side, helped pass a recently signed law to allow Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recipients to receive professional licenses from the state of Wisconsin.

In April, Gov. Tony Evers signed 2025 Wisconsin Act 240 into law after it passed the Wisconsin Legislature with bipartisan support.

Around 5,000 Dreamers live in Wisconsin.

(Photo by Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin)