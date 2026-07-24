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Wisconsin lawmaker accepts award for helping pass DACA bill

Ethan Duran//July 24, 2026//

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Wisconsin lawmaker accepts award for helping pass DACA bill

20260724_095741

Left to right: Victor Huyke, publisher and CEO of El Conquistador Latino Newspaper, and state Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D-Milwaukee). (ABC of Wisconsin)

Wisconsin lawmaker accepts award for helping pass DACA bill

By: Ethan Duran//July 24, 2026//

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Rep. (D-) on Friday accepted the “Building Wisconsin Workforce” award from Victor Huyke, publisher and CEO of El Conquistador Latino Newspaper at The Daily Reporter’s offices in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Ortiz-Velez, whose district covers much of the city’s South Side, helped pass a recently signed law to allow program recipients to receive professional licenses from the state of Wisconsin.

In April, Gov. Tony Evers signed 2025 Wisconsin Act 240 into law after it passed the Wisconsin Legislature with bipartisan support.

Around 5,000 Dreamers live in Wisconsin.

(Photo by Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin)

20260724_095741
Left to right: Victor Huyke, publisher and CEO of El Conquistador Latino Newspaper, and state Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D-Milwaukee). (ABC of Wisconsin)
Tags: Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Milwaukee

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