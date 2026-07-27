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Interstate 41 work continues with $167M contract

Ethan Duran//July 27, 2026//

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Interstate 41 work continues with $167M contract

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Manitowoc-based Vinton Construction Co. was awarded more than $167.8 million to work on the Interstate 41 mainline in northeast Wisconsin. Part of the project area spans between Ballard Road and the State Highway 441 interchange. (Google Maps)

Interstate 41 work continues with $167M contract

By: Ethan Duran//July 27, 2026//

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Construction along between and , a massive project spanning years and more than a billion dollars, will continue with another large contract.

On July 23, the awarded Manitowoc-based Vinton Construction Co. a more than $167.8 million contract to pave asphalt and concrete and rebuild infrastructure along the mainline in Appleton.

The multi-stage project will take place roughly between Meade Street and the State Highway 441 interchange. Crews will pave new lanes and replace infrastructure such as culverts and storm sewers.

Vinton will have until Aug. 30, 2029 to complete the contract, according to the transportation agency.

Vinton was the lowest apparent bid this round. Five other companies competed for the work.

Black River Falls-based Lunda Construction company submitted a bit for more than $168.6 million; Black River Falls-based Hoffman Construction Co. bid more than $170.2 million; Brownsville-based Michels Road & Stone bid more than $171.9 million; Waukesha-based Zenith Tech, Inc. bid more than $178.2 million; and Pewaukee-based Zignego Co. Inc. bid more than $184.6 million.

Vinton’s contract is part of a 23-mile megaproject to add more lanes to Interstate 94 from State Highway 96 in Appleton to County Highway F in De Pere in Outagamie and Brown Counties, WisDOT officials said. There will also be work at 10 interchanges.

Widening I-41 is expected to cost more than $1.16 billion, funded by federal, state and local sources, WisDOT reported in February 2026. Work will likely continue through 2030.

Tags: Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Vinton Construction Co., De Pere, Appleton, Interstate 41

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