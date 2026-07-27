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TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids from around Wisconsin | July 27

Ethan Duran//July 27, 2026//

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TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids from around Wisconsin | July 27

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TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids from around Wisconsin | July 27

By: Ethan Duran//July 27, 2026//

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1. AMOUNT: $167,824,855

AWARDED TO: , Manitowoc

PROJECT: WisDOT Highway Letting 05, Appleton – De Pere, I-41 Mainline, Meade St-Ballard Rd, IH 041 Outagamie County. Project ID# 1153451

2. AMOUNT: $18,145,045

AWARDED TO: , Inc., Waukesha

PROJECT: WisDOT Highway Letting 04, N Mayfair Rd, Lovers Ln, W Burleigh St to W Silver Spring Dr, STH 100 Milwaukee County. Project ID# 1153279

3. AMOUNT: $12,150,549

AWARDED TO: , Lake Delton

PROJECT: WisDOT Highway Letting 08, Portage – Coloma, Fawn Court to Waushara Co Line, Sb, IH 039 Marquette County. Project ID# 1153369

4. AMOUNT: $8,735,423

AWARDED TO: Dimke Excavating, Lino Lakes, Minnesota

PROJECT: Capitol Region Watershed District, McMurray Fields Stormwater Reuse and Park Improvements. Project ID# 1151756

5. AMOUNT: $7,167,023

AWARDED TO: , Inc., Medford

PROJECT: WisDOT Highway Letting 09, Merrill – Rhinelander, STH 64 to Big Hay Meadow Creek, STH 017 Lincoln County. Project ID# 1153326

6. AMOUNT: $6,246,799

AWARDED TO: Inc., Princeton

PROJECT: WisDOT Highway Letting 03, V Cambria – STH 73 (CTH P), Kikkert Court to STH 73, CTH P Columbia County. Project ID# 1153341

7. AMOUNT: $2,203,819

AWARDED TO: Inc., Thorp

PROJECT: Village of Weston, Bayberry Street and Concord Avenue. Project ID# 1150263

8. AMOUNT: $2,130,913

AWARDED TO: , Mosinee

PROJECT: WisDOT Highway Letting 06, Plainfield – Wisconsin Rapids, CTH U to STH 13, STH 073 Wood County. Project ID# 1153394

9. AMOUNT: $2,081,600

AWARDED TO: , Butler

PROJECT: City of Waukesha, Ruben Drive Pump Station Replacement. Project ID# 1152935

10. AMOUNT: $1,991,850

AWARDED TO: E.R. Berwald Roofing Co. Inc., North St. Paul. Minnesota

PROJECT: Minnesota Metro State University, METS-2023-HEAPR Roofing Replacement Project. Project ID# 1156187

Tags: Top Bidders, D.L. Gasser Construction, Mid City Corporation, Vinton Construction Co., American Asphalt of Wisconsin, James Peterson Sons, Mashuda Contractors, LaLonde Contractors, Haas Sons

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