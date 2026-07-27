TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids from around Wisconsin | July 27

By: Ethan Duran//July 27, 2026//
1. AMOUNT: $167,824,855
AWARDED TO: Vinton Construction Co., Manitowoc
PROJECT: WisDOT Highway Letting 05, Appleton – De Pere, I-41 Mainline, Meade St-Ballard Rd, IH 041 Outagamie County. Project ID# 1153451
2. AMOUNT: $18,145,045
AWARDED TO: LaLonde Contractors, Inc., Waukesha
PROJECT: WisDOT Highway Letting 04, N Mayfair Rd, Lovers Ln, W Burleigh St to W Silver Spring Dr, STH 100 Milwaukee County. Project ID# 1153279
3. AMOUNT: $12,150,549
AWARDED TO: D.L. Gasser Construction, Lake Delton
PROJECT: WisDOT Highway Letting 08, Portage – Coloma, Fawn Court to Waushara Co Line, Sb, IH 039 Marquette County. Project ID# 1153369
4. AMOUNT: $8,735,423
AWARDED TO: Dimke Excavating, Lino Lakes, Minnesota
PROJECT: Capitol Region Watershed District, McMurray Fields Stormwater Reuse and Park Improvements. Project ID# 1151756
5. AMOUNT: $7,167,023
AWARDED TO: James Peterson Sons, Inc., Medford
PROJECT: WisDOT Highway Letting 09, Merrill – Rhinelander, STH 64 to Big Hay Meadow Creek, STH 017 Lincoln County. Project ID# 1153326
6. AMOUNT: $6,246,799
AWARDED TO: Mashuda Contractors Inc., Princeton
PROJECT: WisDOT Highway Letting 03, V Cambria – STH 73 (CTH P), Kikkert Court to STH 73, CTH P Columbia County. Project ID# 1153341
7. AMOUNT: $2,203,819
AWARDED TO: Haas Sons Inc., Thorp
PROJECT: Village of Weston, Bayberry Street and Concord Avenue. Project ID# 1150263
8. AMOUNT: $2,130,913
AWARDED TO: American Asphalt of Wisconsin, Mosinee
PROJECT: WisDOT Highway Letting 06, Plainfield – Wisconsin Rapids, CTH U to STH 13, STH 073 Wood County. Project ID# 1153394
9. AMOUNT: $2,081,600
AWARDED TO: Mid City Corporation, Butler
PROJECT: City of Waukesha, Ruben Drive Pump Station Replacement. Project ID# 1152935
10. AMOUNT: $1,991,850
AWARDED TO: E.R. Berwald Roofing Co. Inc., North St. Paul. Minnesota
PROJECT: Minnesota Metro State University, METS-2023-HEAPR Roofing Replacement Project. Project ID# 1156187