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Appeals Court restores Act 10 collective bargaining law

USA Today Network//July 29, 2026//

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Appeals Court restores Act 10 collective bargaining law

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Appeals Court restores Act 10 collective bargaining law

By: USA Today Network//July 29, 2026//

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THE BLUEPRINT:

  • A Wisconsin appeals court reversed a lower court’s ruling on , a law that restricted bargaining rights for many public employees.
  • Public sector unions plan to appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
  • Justice-elect Chris Taylor on Saturday will be sworn into the state’s highest court, creating a liberal majority.

By MOLLY BECK

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A state appeals court has restored former Gov. ‘s law known as Act 10, reversing a lower court’s ruling that overturned the 2011 law that nearly eliminate bargaining rights for most public employees.

The ruling, from the conservative District 2 court based in Waukesha, will be appealed by public sector unions, sending the high-stakes case to the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court.

“Public service workers across the state won’t stop until we regain free, fair and full collective bargaining rights to negotiate with our employers,” said a spokeswoman for the state’s largest teachers’ union, the Wisconsin Education Association Council.

The lawsuit to overturn Act 10 was filed in November 2023 by a group of unions citing a “dire situation” in workplaces with issues including low pay, staffing shortages and poor working conditions. A Dane County Circuit Court judge sided with unions in a 2024 ruling that has been stayed since it was handed down.

The lawsuit argued the 2011 law violated equal protection guarantees in the Wisconsin Constitution by dividing public employees into two classes: “general” and “public safety” employees. Public safety employees are exempt from the collective bargaining limitations imposed on “general” public employees.

Now, the case heads to the state’s highest court, where liberals will assume a 5-2 majority when Justice-elect Chris Taylor is sworn in on Saturday.

“This ruling is a major win for the hard-working taxpayers of Wisconsin and the people they elect to run our schools, state, and local governments,” Walker said Wednesday in a post on X.

Tags: Scott Walker, collective bargaining, Act 10, Court of Appeals

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