Land use, zoning changes approved for Rockwell Automation in New Berlin

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By JIM RICCIOLI

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rockwell Automation‘s plans for a 185-acre New Berlin campus have advanced again, this time with backing from the city’s main legislative body to allow new land-use designations and zoning.

The New Berlin Common Council on July 28 considered five actions in all, including land divisions that will create certified survey maps redefining how numerous separately owned parcels will be transformed and developed, if Rockwell’s 830,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and office is ultimately approved.

Aldermen, acknowledging the New Berlin Plan Commission’s recommended approvals from July 15, unanimously backed two key elements: an amendment to the city’s comprehensive land-use plan and a rezoning measure.

The land-use designation change from business park/industrial and urban residential essentially drops the “residential” element from the plan, a departure from existing developments that have prompted homes to be built nearby.

As for the rezoning, the description is a bit more complex. Current zoning specified seven designations: A-1, A-2, R-4, M-1, P-1, C-1 and C-2 – a mix of agricultural, manufacturing, residential and commercial zones. That will change to A-1, M-3/PUD, P-1, C-1/PUD and C-2/PUD, five designations that eliminate residential zoning.

The designation PUD, for planned-unit development, allows a developer some additional flexibility in zoning standards by creating a multi-use plan, which must be approved by city officials at some future point.

“No development of this scale is without impact,” Alderman Ken Harenda said, acknowledging his “frustration” with misinformation from opponents of the project. “Rockwell has worked extensively with city officials.”

Rockwell’s major expansion into New Berlin has opposition

After rumors surfaced in 2025 about where Rockwell would build, following the company’s announcement of its expansion plans, New Berlin became the top choice early in 2026. A formal proposal became public in April, specifically for land between West Grange and West College avenues, east of South Moorland Road. The 830,000-square-foot facility would sit on the northwest corner of Moorland Road and College Avenue.

The facility, which has been estimated at costs up to $246 million, would employ hundreds of people and feature advanced automation, robotics and digital technologies, company officials previously reported.

Though the July 28 meeting was not a public hearing, which was previously conducted on June 1, residents still voiced their concerns during the council’s privilege of the floor, the public comments segment of the meeting.

“It is difficult to understand how this benefits the citizens of New Berlin,” resident Lisa Thoren said, noting noise and lighting concerns. “If it doesn’t benefit the citizens of New Berlin, who does it benefit?”

In addition, a letter submitted to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from one resident questioned whether city officials were acting legally by approving land-use and zoning changes before wetlands and drainage impacts are formally analyzed by state environmental officials.

“Regardless of where one stands on the project itself, I believe residents would benefit from understanding why permanent land-use approvals are being considered before state environmental permitting has been completed and whether additional state or federal review remains outstanding,” Emily Feldmann said in the July 17 letter.

New Berlin still has decisions to make as plans advance

Though the comprehensive plan and rezoning are major steps, Rockwell – represented by SunCap Property Group is as the plans move through New Berlin City Hall – still must present formal development plans for the city to consider.

“We’re here. There is a lot to do. This is just one step in the process,” Alderman Joseph Streibl said.

Kyle Lindberg, Rockwell’s vice president for supply chain strategy and planning, said during the public comments segment that the company has and will continue to address resident concerns.

“We will remain engaged, transparent and accessible if this project does move forward,” Lindberg said. “And we welcome that ongoing dialogue.”

The city is also considering creating a tax-increment financing district, which uses new property tax dollars created by property improvements, to pay for certain costs – in New Berlin’s case, only publicly owned infrastructure. A TIF district requires the approval of representatives of the various taxing jurisdictions, including the city, Waukesha County and schools.

A timeline for that possibility wasn’t immediately known. Alderman discussed negotiations about the potential TIF district in a closed session at the tail end of the July 28 meeting.