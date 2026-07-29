More construction unions get behind Crowley

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A Wisconsin construction union representing more than 11,000 workers has endorsed Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, one of five Democrats running against Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany for governor.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 on Tuesday gave their endorsement to Crowley weeks after supporting Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, who backed out of the race after discovering financial issues in her campaign. On July 8, Crowley suspended his campaign and endorsed Rodriguez at first but rejoined the race 10 days later, getting a quick endorsement from Gov. Tony Evers.

“I like to make decisions based off the data, based off facts,” Crowley said at a televised debate hosted by WISN-12 at the Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee. “We learned ever since that day that a lot of things have changed, and we were going off false data. And so, we know the stakes were too high this upcoming election, and that’s why I got back into this race.”

Terry McGowan, president and business manager of Operating Engineers Local 139, on July 9 said he had longstanding relationships with both the county executive and the lieutenant governor. In a recent news release, McGowan praised Crowley for delivering funding to projects and for partnership on apprenticeship programs.

The Plumbers Local 75, the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Wisconsin State Conference have also endorsed the county executive. Operating Engineers Local 139 was the first trade union to give its endorsement in this race.

Like McGowan’s endorsement, leadership of other trade unions said Crowley supported new projects and apprenticeship pathways. The county executive has also talked about restoring prevailing wage and repealing right to work, among other major issues for the state’s construction unions.

“Operating Engineers Local 139 has built Wisconsin from the ground up, and as governor, I will make sure the people who work hard in this state can earn a good living doing it,” Crowley said in a statement. “That means restoring prevailing wages, bringing back project labor agreements, repealing right to work for less, and expanding apprenticeships for Wisconsin’s current and future workforce.”

On Tuesday, the five Democratic candidates spoke during the first televised debate ahead of the primary election for Wisconsin governor.

Crowley, former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, State Rep. Francesca Hong, former secretary of the Department of Administration Joel Brennan and State Sen. Kelda Roys answered questions about different topics including their policies on data centers, property taxes and the school voucher program.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 11. Early voting has started and absentee ballots have been mailed out.