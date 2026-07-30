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ABC of Wisconsin hits membership milestone

Ethan Duran//July 30, 2026//

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ABC of Wisconsin hits membership milestone

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ABC of Wisconsin hits membership milestone

By: Ethan Duran//July 30, 2026//

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A Wisconsin contractor association, one of the largest chapters in the nation, has hit a membership milestone.

Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin, a widely non-union organization, on July 15 celebrated a record-breaking 1,132 member companies including ones that joined the association in 2026. In a news release, officials said growth continues as the association continues its involvement in safety training, apprenticeship and relationships with contractors across the state.

“We know that 80% of Wisconsin’s construction workforce chooses the merit shop approach,” said Kelly Tourdot, president of -WI, in a statement. “We are honored to provide services to support their work, and to watch them grow and succeed.”

Meanwhile, the association is growing its footprint in the apprenticeship space with a 36,000-square-foot training center near its Madison headquarters. The building is under renovation and will have space for up to 600 HVAC, electrical and plumbing students when it opens in fall 2026.

In late 2025, officials said the training facility’s location will be more convenient for many of ABC’s current apprentices. It’s also part of an industry effort to add more skilled workers to construction.

Nationally, ABC has partnered with tech giant Meta on a $115 million American Workforce Academy program to train construction workers for data center projects. While the program isn’t active in Wisconsin, the tech company offers to pay for travel and training for those who want to work on data centers in other parts of the Midwest and the South.

“Our members are the hard-working, dedicated people building Wisconsin’s schools, churches, offices and infrastructure,” said Bill Stranberg, ABC-WI membership director, in a statement. “We are proud to provide the services and resources that make their businesses even more successful and keep them renewing year after year.”

In 2025, 11.5% of the workers in the U.S. construction industry were union members, according to unionstats.com.

Tags: Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin, ABC

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