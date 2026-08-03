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Key Milwaukee approval opens new home construction

Ethan Duran//August 3, 2026//

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Key Milwaukee approval opens new home construction

New home construction framing.

(Deposit Photos)

Key Milwaukee approval opens new home construction

By: Ethan Duran//August 3, 2026//

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Construction of brand-new affordable homes will start soon in ‘s North Side after a tax incremental financing district won key approval from the city.

On July 31, the Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved the $3.6 million Tax Incremental District No. 136 to fund construction of 94 affordable homes in the Amani neighborhood. Led by the Community Development Alliance, the project will be carried out in consultation with neighborhood group Amani United and the Dominican Center for Women.

Crews will build entry-level homes, two community spaces and deliver repairs for current homeowners, according to CDA. Construction could start in the fall, project officials said.

Project partners include Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, Emem Group, Milwaukee Community Crossroads and Ezekiel Hope.

Habitat will build 50 homes, Milwaukee Community Crossroads will build three homes and Ezekiel Hope will build one in the northern half of the TID, CDA officials said in a news release. will build 40 homes in the southern half.

The project will also receive $1.2 million in low-income housing tax credits from the state. As a condition for the tax credits, Emem Group will be required to rent the homes it builds to households earning 50% or less than the area median income. This requirement will last for 15 years, and Emem Group will then sell the homes at affordable prices as part of a local homeownership effort.

“We are grateful for the city of Milwaukee for its contribution to develop new in the areas in most need,” said , president and CEO of Emem Group, in a statement. “This project is the result of years of planning, engaging and listening to the community. With this TIF approval, we are one step closer to beginning construction late this fall.”

The TID covers 358 parcels in an area bounded by West Burleigh Street, North 26th Street, North 18th Street and West Meinecke Avenue in several aldermanic districts. The TID area includes both existing homes and many city-owned vacant lots.

“We’re thankful for the Common Council’s support, especially for the leadership of Alderwoman (Milele) Coggs, Alderman (DiAndre) Jackson and Alderman Russell Stamper who sponsored the tax incremental district legislation,” said , chief alliance officer of the , in a statement.

For renters, it’s harder to invest in a first home as housing costs continue to rise. But the Amani TID “is an important step toward breaking down those barriers,” said Brian Sonderman, the Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity CEO, in a statement.

In April, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation committed $3 million over the next three years to support the project. The company is one of CDA’s first and largest donors. Working with nonprofit partners, the company will support construction of 500 affordable homes in Milwaukee by 2030.

NewsReleaseMapV2_04092026
A map of the $3.6 million Tax Incremental District No. 136 in Milwaukee’s Amani neighborhood. (Community Development Alliance)
Tags: Community Development Alliance, Michael Emem, Milwaukee, Teig Whaley-Smith, Emem Group, affordable housing, single-family homes, tax incremental finance districts

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