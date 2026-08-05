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Chain automotive repair shop starts construction in New Berlin

Ethan Duran//August 5, 2026//

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Chain automotive repair shop starts construction in New Berlin

CBA Building

Christian Brothers Automotive has started construction of a repair shop in New Berlin. (Christian Brothers Automotive)

Chain automotive repair shop starts construction in New Berlin

By: Ethan Duran//August 5, 2026//

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An automotive shop franchise has started construction in New Berlin.

Christian Brothers Automotive, an auto repair shop chain with more than 300 locations across the U.S., announced that ground-up construction has started on a 5,000-square-foot, 10-bay repair shop at 15260 Beloit Rd. in . Construction will continue through the winter and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

When completed, CBA will offer services such as routine auto maintenance, computer diagnostics and engine repairs. Officials said it will be the first CBA location in the Milwaukee area.

Brad Fink, chief growth officer at CBA, said the company won’t know the total cost of construction after it is finished. The average cost to build a new CBA location is around $4 million, he added.

The general contractor is Cherry Valley, Illinois-based Ringland Johnson Construction, Fink said. The company also hired Idaho-based ALC Architecture and Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Progressive AE for architecture and engineering services.

While construction continues in New Berlin, there are 16 other CBA locations in various stages of construction. Four locations across the U.S. are expected to open early this month, and CBA expects to open to 25 locations this year.

“We’re all excited about this growth,” Fink said, noting that CBA has two locations in the Madison area already. If growth remains steady, “there’s a chance we’ll have five locations (in the Milwaukee area) in the next five to seven years,” he added.

The suburban Milwaukee area has “a very Christian Brothers feel,” Fink said. CBA looked at the population of around 40,000 people, including many families, and commercial, retail and office development, before building its location. Additionally, industrial development and local jobs in the market “all mix in well with good, strong, founded, existing and growing residential areas,” he added.

As construction begins, CBA is looking for a franchisee to take over the New Berlin shop when it opens for business.

Tags: Ringland Johnson Construction, commercial projects, New Berlin, Christian Brothers Automotive

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