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De Pere High School hit with $275K repair costs after flood

USA Today Network//August 5, 2026//

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De Pere High School hit with $275K repair costs after flood

Construction at De Pere High School is shown July 9. Portions of the school flooded amid heavy storms July 8.

Construction at De Pere High School is shown July 9. Portions of the school flooded amid heavy storms July 8. (USA TODAY Network)

De Pere High School hit with $275K repair costs after flood

By: USA Today Network//August 5, 2026//

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By NADIA SCHARF

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The cost to restore and repair the flooded is estimated at over $275,000, interim superintendent Andy Bradford said, with more costs to be determined.

The July 8 occurred during extreme rain and was caused by faulty pipes, the district said previously. hopes to have classrooms online by the start of school, but the library media center may be closed slightly longer as furniture is put back into place, Bradford said in a Aug. 3 update to the De Pere School Board.

“Not having it be during the school year with kids in the building certainly was a blessing,” Bradford said. “There were people here, and so we were able to respond really quickly.” Director of buildings and grounds Noah Wentland and his team “have been nothing short of extraordinary,” Bradford said.

All spaces but the gym, auditorium, weight room and office were closed. The district knew about the flooding within minutes, so they were able to move things like band instruments and electronics, Bradford said. Restoration companies were on site within an hour and worked through the next morning.

About 50 building spaces were affected, including athletic training spaces, locker rooms and storage, band room and offices, theater storage, classrooms and the library media center. Most are on the first floor – groundwater came in through “every nook and cranny and crevice you can imagine,” Bradford said.

Portions of the building’s pipes were 50 years old, and leaking had gotten worse in the past 12 to 18 months, Bradford said. The school district has since fixed that issue, working with engineers to line pipes and add restrictions to roof drains, aiming to slow the amount of water entering the drains. It recently tested the changes with the help of the De Pere Fire Department, which sprayed about 3,000 gallons of water on the roof, and didn’t find any evidence of leaks.

The district is already looking at an approximately $107,500 bill for the completed cleanup and restoration, included in the restoration total.

Other estimated costs include:

  • $78,000 to line pipes (listed as a structural repair)
  • $75,325 to replace the flooring in the band room, three classrooms, library media center and adjoining areas
  • $7,868 for roof drain restrictors (listed as a structural repair)
  • $7,475 for asbestos abatement with flooring removal
  • $2,300 for drywall repair and painting, with paint donated by Hallman/Lindsay Paints

That list doesn’t include the estimate to replace damaged furniture and equipment, which has not yet been determined.

District business manager Dawn Foeller said she expects that insurance will cover what was damaged by water but may not cover the fixes to pipes and roof drains. The other costs will likely be able to be covered by money put aside for the district’s long-term capital plan.

Tags: flooding, De Pere High School, De Pere

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