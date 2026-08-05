Milwaukee County opens bids for old public museum site

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THE BLUEPRINT: Milwaukee County issued a request for proposals for 800 West Wells St., the site of the old Milwaukee Public Museum.

The museum will vacate the old building by Dec. 31, 2027.

The county encourages high-density, affordable housing proposals.

Mortenson is building new five-story, $255 million museum downtown.

Milwaukee County has opened a request for proposals from developers seeking to redevelop the old Milwaukee Public Museum site in downtown Milwaukee. The county is considering future uses for the site as the museum moves to a new location.

The RFP to acquire and develop land at the museum site at 800 West Wells St. went live on July 31. Developers will have until Oct. 12 to submit their plans; the due date for questions is Sept. 11.

The museum will stay open until Jan. 2, 2027, after which the Milwaukee Public Museum will start a year-long process to move to a new museum under construction at Sixth Street and McKinley Avenue. MPM will vacate all its buildings after moving, according to the county.

MPM will fully vacate the old museum building by Dec. 31, 2027.

The old museum campus is on a 3.7-acre strip of land bordered by the city’s MacArthur Square Park and underground parking structure. Nearby are the Milwaukee County Courthouse Complex, a municipal office building, the Milwaukee Central Library and a Milwaukee Fire Department station. Also nearby is the recently completed Baird Center.

In 2025, Milwaukee County hired a consultant team to explore potential future uses for the museum site. The team, which included GRAEF, Bear Real Estate Group and CG Schmidt, eventually settled on a new, mixed-use building to deliver higher density and greater tax base returns.

The county hasn’t settled on one future use yet, but it has signaled it was open to a proposal including full demolition and redevelopment of the seven-story property. It was also open to an adaptive reuse of the existing building, or converting it to other uses, or partial demolition and redevelopment.

“Housing with high density appropriate for downtown areas is encouraged,” county officials wrote in the RFP. “Housing that is affordable to area residents is also encouraged.”

When a developer is picked to buy and redevelop the property, it might be required to enter an option to purchase, enter a development agreement with the county, or follow other commitments for targeted business and workforce goals.

Tax incremental financing and other public assistance is not available for market-rate housing or hotel development on the site, officials said. However, the city may consider TIF for projects that follow the city’s guidelines for affordable and workforce housing, as part of a new set of guidelines for workforce housing established by the City of Milwaukee Department of City Development.

Any contractor who is awarded will be required to follow the county’s Targeted Business Enterprise and report TBE utilization to the Office of Economic Inclusion, part of a local workforce initiative.

TBE businesses include certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, Minority Business Enterprise, Women Business Enterprise or Small Business Enterprise firms.

The county estimates TBE participation for the contract to equal to 25% participation on development construction and 17% participation on development professional services.

In 2019, The Nicholson Group LLC conducted an appraisal of MPM properties for Milwaukee County. The firm found mapped out around 479,969 square feet of building area on the museum property. It also mapped out the museum building, the Discovery World Building and the Daniel M. Soref Dome Theater & Planetarium.

The seven-story museum spans around 417,449 square feet with a basement and mechanical penthouse built in 1962. In 2019, the building and its mechanical systems needed repairs with around $86.4 million in replacements needed for the next 20 years, according to The Nicholson Group.

The Discovery World Building was a 44,440-square-foot, four-story former science and technology museum built in 1997. Discovery World occupied the property until they left in 2006. In 2019, it was used by MPM for temporary storage.

The Dome Theater was around 18,080 square feet with a six-story tall screen and capacity to seat 266. The IMAX theater was completed in 1997, however in 2019 the dome needed a roof replacement estimated to cost $873,554 at the time.

In 2023, museum officials said deferred maintenance was more than $100 million and issues such as ceiling leaks and burst pipes threatened its collections. Without a new museum building, the museum could be one of the largest in the U.S. could lose accreditation, they added.

In July 2026, MPM officials acknowledged and accepted that the county would issue an RFP and eventually transfer ownership of the Discovery World Building to a developer after an agreement is reached.

“Additionally, this letter affirms that Milwaukee County will hold full and complete ownership of the Discovery World Building upon termination of the lease and management agreement, expected to be no later than May 1, 2027,” wrote Dr. Ellen Censky, president and CEO of MPM.

Milwaukee County owns the land under the existing MPM campus and its remaining buildings.

Mortenson is building a five-story, 200,000-square-foot museum on Sixth Street and McKinley Avenue. The project will cost $255 million and uses state and local funding and private donations. The cost is also higher than earlier estimates due to inflation and rising construction costs. It’s expected to be completed in 2027.