TOTAL Mechanical acquires Tri-Cor Mechanical

TOTAL Mechanical Inc. has acquired various central operating divisions of Tri-Cor Mechanical LLC and will assume operational control of the Hanesville-based company immediately, officials recently announced.

With the acquisition of Tri-Cor, TOTAL Mechanical, a Pewaukee-based mechanical-contracting firm specializing in commercial and residential HVAC, plumbing, electrical and fire-protection systems, as well as industrial and manufacturing mechanical systems, will have about 300 employees. That includes more than 230 skilled-trade workers who are represented by seven area labor unions, according to a news release.

Dennis Braun, president and chief executive of TOTAL Mechanical, said the acquisition provides “tremendous opportunities” for both companies.

“Tri-Cor has a long-standing tradition of being a high-quality mechanical contractor, and we are excited to be able to strengthen Tri-Cor with the addition of TOTAL Mechanical’s hard-working team of experienced professionals,” he said in a news release.

The Tri-Cor acquisition marks the sixth major acquisition for TOTAL Mechanical since 2002, according to the release.