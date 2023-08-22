Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Children’s Hospital urgent care center in Milwaukee gets first round of city approval

By: Ethan Duran//August 22, 2023//

Children’s Hospital clinic

Weas Development plans to build a 22,000-square-foot urgent care center for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. Rendering courtesy Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

Milwaukee officials on Monday granted the first round of approval for a proposed Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin urgent care center in Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Milwaukee-based Weas Development wants to build a 22,000-square-foot, single-story clinic building with a total cost of $6 million. The project site is at 7201 W. Good Hope Road, right next to Uihlein Soccer Park.

The Milwaukee Plan Commission voted to allow the developer to split the current parcel and rezone the northernmost parcel to accommodate building a clinic. The proposal will go to the Common Council and the Board of Zoning Appeals next.

The city liked the proposal because it didn’t have potential for industrial development in the southern parcel, said Sam Leichtling, planning manager for the Department of City Development. The city wanted more youth- and family-oriented space, he added.

The rest of the parcel will remain light industrial and the developer plans to repave the lot for the Milwaukee Kickers Soccer Club, said Connor Weas, an associate at Weas Development. Currently, Milwaukee County is considering a certified survey map (CSM) to split the parcels, Weas added.

The facility will provide primary pediatric care services Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and urgent care from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., project officials said. According to Children’s Hospital officials, the area is the second largest pediatric area in the city.

The proposal also won endorsement from the Granville Advisory Committee, a governing body in the Granville Development District that reviews plans and proposals for redevelopment projects.

Cedarburg-based GROTH Design Group is providing architectural services for the project, Weas said.

When built, the new clinic will be staffed by 25 on-site employees from the Children’s Hospital Mayfair Clinic at 3040 N. 116th Street in Wauwatosa and another facility at 7720 Good Hope Road.

The developer expects construction to start in the second quarter of 2024 and wrap up in the second quarter of 2025.

Weas Development will also pave around 200 parking stalls for the Milwaukee Kickers Soccer Club in an agreement with the club.

Having a hospital in the area will improve access and offer services where it can have the most impact, said Mike Gutzeit, MD, president of Children’s Wisconsin Primary Care.

“We are excited to offer all families expanded hours for urgent care and add imaging services. The new additional space will not only allow us to support more primary care providers, but also include dedicated space for mental and behavioral health services as part of the Good Hope Pediatrics team,” Gutzeit added.

