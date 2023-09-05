Illinois developer worked with Wisconsin contractor to build 258-unit Wauwatosa apartment complex

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Illinois-based M&R Development announced the grand opening of a 258-unit luxury apartment building on Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa with the help of Wisconsin-based contractors and engineers. Property managers reported high interest as residents signed more than 25 leases by the time the doors opened.

Dubbed 2929 on Mayfair, the project finished its first phase on Aug. 4, a year and a half after breaking ground in January of 2022, the developer said. Construction of the second half is ongoing, and the second phase is expected to be finished by Sept. 20.

Crews for Madison-based Stevens Construction built a more than 254,000-square-foot, five-story apartment building in the footprint of a previous office building, the developer said. The site area is 3.31 acres and is near The Mayfair Collection, one of Wauwatosa’s staple shopping and dining districts.

Milwaukee-based Pierce Engineers provided structural engineering services and Glen Allen, Virginia-based Poole & Poole Architecture provided designs for the glass, brick and wood structure.

The amenities offered inside are based around an increased demand for high end apartments and more options for remote work, said Anthony Rossi Sr., managing partner of M&R Development. The demand for both increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

“Ever since the pandemic, we have continued to see an increased demand for new, high-end apartments in the Milwaukee area with luxury amenities and spaces that allow for multiple options for remote work,” Rossi said in a news release.

He added the apartments have co-working spaces, private conference areas and an in-unit feature called a “cloffice,” a combination of an office and a closet. The building includes a three-story clubhouse and a three-level parking garage, officials added.

M&R co-developed the project with Campbell Capital Group and RMK Management will oversee property management, the developer said. So far, M&R Development has completed three apartment communities in three years in Wisconsin, the developer added.

In July 2021, the company completed 42 Hundred on the Lake, a 236-unit luxury apartment building in St. Francis, the developer said. The developer opened the 270-unit Elevate luxury apartment community in Madison later in the same year, the developer added.