Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Illinois developer worked with Wisconsin contractor to build 258-unit Wauwatosa apartment complex

By: Ethan Duran//September 5, 2023//

Home>Commercial Construction>

Illinois developer worked with Wisconsin contractor to build 258-unit Wauwatosa apartment complex

M&R Development announced the grand opening of 2929 on Mayfair, a five-story luxury apartment building in Wauwatosa. The developer said it has already leased out 10% of its space and worked with Madison-based Stevens Construction as a general contractor. Rendering courtesy of M&R Development

Illinois developer worked with Wisconsin contractor to build 258-unit Wauwatosa apartment complex

By: Ethan Duran//September 5, 2023//

Listen to this article

Illinois-based M&R Development announced the grand opening of a 258-unit luxury apartment building on Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa with the help of Wisconsin-based contractors and engineers. Property managers reported high interest as residents signed more than 25 leases by the time the doors opened.

Dubbed 2929 on Mayfair, the project finished its first phase on Aug. 4, a year and a half after breaking ground in January of 2022, the developer said. Construction of the second half is ongoing, and the second phase is expected to be finished by Sept. 20.

Crews for Madison-based Stevens Construction built a more than 254,000-square-foot, five-story apartment building in the footprint of a previous office building, the developer said. The site area is 3.31 acres and is near The Mayfair Collection, one of Wauwatosa’s staple shopping and dining districts.

Milwaukee-based Pierce Engineers provided structural engineering services and Glen Allen, Virginia-based Poole & Poole Architecture provided designs for the glass, brick and wood structure.

The amenities offered inside are based around an increased demand for high end apartments and more options for remote work, said Anthony Rossi Sr., managing partner of M&R Development. The demand for both increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

“Ever since the pandemic, we have continued to see an increased demand for new, high-end apartments in the Milwaukee area with luxury amenities and spaces that allow for multiple options for remote work,” Rossi said in a news release.

He added the apartments have co-working spaces, private conference areas and an in-unit feature called a “cloffice,” a combination of an office and a closet. The building includes a three-story clubhouse and a three-level parking garage, officials added.

M&R co-developed the project with Campbell Capital Group and RMK Management will oversee property management, the developer said. So far, M&R Development has completed three apartment communities in three years in Wisconsin, the developer added.

In July 2021, the company completed 42 Hundred on the Lake, a 236-unit luxury apartment building in St. Francis, the developer said. The developer opened the 270-unit Elevate luxury apartment community in Madison later in the same year, the developer added.

Related Content

Chicago developer pitches adaptive reuse events space in West Allis

Developers want to turn a former foundry into a "high-end venue" with the help of a TIF.

August 31, 2023

Cities across Wisconsin ramp up new construction in 2023

A report from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue tracks new construction and calculates a levy limit percent [...]

August 31, 2023

576-unit apartment building gains early tax increment district approval

Bear Development’s CEO said he wants to start construction in 60 days.

August 30, 2023

Report: Contractors facing fewer supply chain issues compared to peak pandemic, some items still str...

An AGC analysis reported infrastructure projects jumped up in values while residential and nonresidential star[...]

August 29, 2023

VJS Construction raises the roof for Bruce Guadalupe Community School expansion project

The project is fueled by an ongoing $6 million fundraising campaign held by United Community Center.

August 28, 2023

Microgrid pilot project will store energy for village affected by outages

One of several pilot projects, the microgrid system is expected to serve a community of 129.

August 28, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles