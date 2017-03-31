Quantcast
Milwaukee County voters will have a say on $60 wheel tax Tuesday

Milwaukee County voters will have a say on $60 wheel tax Tuesday

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com March 31, 2017 3:02 pm

Arguments over how much Milwaukee County should be spending to repair roads and bridges will be taken to the ballot box next week. As county residents cast ballots Tuesday on school referendums and in the race for Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction, they will also have to decide whether to support a proposed $60-a -year "wheel tax" ...

