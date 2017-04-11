Findorff picked for Couture project

J.H. Findorff & Son has been tapped to oversee the construction of the 44-story Couture high-rise development along Milwaukee’s lakefront.

The Madison-based company is one of four general contractors that project developer Rick Barrett said last month were in the running for the project. The others were Milwaukee-based C.G. Schmidt; a collaboration between the Milwaukee office of Providence, R.I.-based Gilbane Building Co. and Milwaukee-based Greenfire Management Services; and a team consisting of Brookfield-based Hunzinger Construction and Clark Construction Group, of Bethesda, Md.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday why Findorff had been selected above its competitors. Barrett’s company, Barrett Lo Visionary Development, had also enlisted Findorff for the construction of The Moderne, an apartment project in Milwaukee, and the demolition of Milwaukee’s Downtown Transit Center. That last bit of work was done to make way for the Couture building.

When finished, the $122 million Couture will result in more than 300 market-rate apartments and 50,000 square feet of commercial space being built on a site near East Michigan Street and Lincoln Memorial Drive. A two-level transit concourse will serve as a stop for the new downtown streetcar and possibly for a planned bus rapid-transit system for Milwaukee County.

Besides Findorff, the companies tapped for the Couture include the Milwaukee-based design firm Rinka Chung Architects, the New York-based engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti and the Milwaukee-based firm Graef.

A spokesman for Barrett said Tuesday that the developer now hopes to have construction on the project start on Dec. 4.