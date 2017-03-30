Johnson Controls to outfit new Bucks arena with “smart” building technology

Johnson Controls will equip the new Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee with “smart” building technology.

Team officials on Thursday announced the building-controls giant will be the first “Founding Partner” of the new arena, which is being built at the southwest corner of West Juneau Avenue and North 4th Street.

As part of that partnership, Johnson Controls will work closely with Mortenson Construction, the arena’s construction manager, and subcontractors to install a number of “smart” building features in the new venue.

The technology will be used to make the arena more energy-efficient and secure. The arena’s heating-and-cooling systems, building automation, security, lighting, fire protection and information technology will be managed on a “unified, intelligent infrastructure,” according to a news release.

“The overarching vision for this development is not just an arena, but a catalyst for positive change throughout (Milwaukee),” Bucks president Peter Feigin said during a news conference on Wednesday. As part of that vision, he said, “We need to build something that’s not only technologically advanced, but something that is extremely efficient.”

Alex Molinaroli, chairman and chief executive officer for Johnson Controls, said the company was thrilled to be part of the arena development.

“Johnson Controls has been committed to Milwaukee for 132 years and our partnership with the Bucks is an investment that will make the downtown arena a world class sports and entertainment destination while delivering a winning experience for fans with a building that is smart, connected and sustainable,” he said.

Construction on the 714,000-square-foot arena began last summer, and is expected to wrap up before the start of the 2018-19 basketball season. The arena itself is the centerpiece of a larger 27-acre development that will include apartments, shops and other entertainment venues. Crews have already started work on a new parking garage and training center to the north of the arena, as well a new entertainment center to the east, which will include three new buildings and a public plaza space.