Building Commission approves $24.6M renovation at UW-La Crosse

The state Building Commission on Wednesday approved a $24.6 million renovation of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Wittich Hall and a $5 million grant to the St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care’s Bucyrus Campus in Milwaukee.

The renovation work at the La Crosse campus will give the university’s College of Business Administration, including its Small Business Development Center, a home outfitted with up-to-date technology. The separate $5 million grant will pay for the completion of the St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care’s Bucyrus Campus, which provides child and adult day-care services to families.

Also on Wednesday, the Building Commission approved two utility projects – one for nearly $17.2 million and the other for $32.7 million – at the UW-Madison campus.

Projects typically go before the Building Commission when their designs are about 35 percent complete. Approval by the commission authorizes completion of the designs and lets state officials put projects out to bid.

The Building Commission is composed of Gov. Scott Walker, lawmakers from both major political parties and a citizen member appointed by the governor.