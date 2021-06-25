Performa welcomes Borski to De Pere office

Interested in technology, Noah Borski has joined Performa as an intern assisting the company’s BIM specialists with using BIM technology to design, detail and coordinate projects. He is currently pursuing a degree in architectural technology at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and has an IT background and an emphasis in game studies. Gaming is a hobby he enjoys outside work, as well as running. Noah has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay in information science studies.

Performa Inc. was founded in 1995 as a privately owned service corporation. Performa is a purpose-driven, fully integrated architecture and engineering firm. The firm has its headquarters in De Pere and an office in Atlanta, Georgia.