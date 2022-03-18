Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Evers signs bills to promote affordable housing, allow designs to proceed on engineering building (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] March 18, 2022 2:13 pm

Gov. Tony Evers signed bills on Friday that will allow housing authorities to develop mixed-use projects, interior designers to sign off on their own plans and design work to proceed on a $300 million new engineering building at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

