Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Conservation Congress respondents support 350-wolf limit (access required)

Conservation Congress respondents support 350-wolf limit (access required)

By: Associated Press April 28, 2022 12:32 pm

Most of the respondents to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress' spring survey say they support limiting the state's wolf population to 350 animals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo