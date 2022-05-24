Lemberg hires Packee as head of operations

Brookfield electrical contracting firm Lemberg has hired Jeffrey Packee as its director of operations.

Packee will lead company field operations, logistics and warehouse, prefabrication, purchasing, and safety departments. He brings over 30 years of experience in strategic, financial and operational leadership, and a working knowledge of the design-build process.

With 25 years in the commercial buildings services industry, Packee has a solid foundation for sales and brand awareness and places a high priority on safety, consistency and continuous improvement. With experience in the design-build process, he will apply experience and standards to the growing prefabrication area at Lemberg.