Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Wisconsin Building Trades Council endorses Barnes in Senate run, other Democrats (access required)

Wisconsin Building Trades Council endorses Barnes in Senate run, other Democrats (access required)

By: Ethan Duran August 10, 2022 1:17 pm

A prominent Wisconsin labor organization came out Wednesday in favor of Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in his bid for U.S. Senate and two others Democrats running in the 2022 fall election.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo