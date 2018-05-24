C.G. Schmidt worker dies while repairing parking structure

An employee of C.G. Schmidt was killed while repairing a Milwaukee parking structure Wednesday.

John Kinjerski, 47, of Oconomoc, was killed on the job after his head became wedged between a concrete beam and a scissor lift at about 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, said Karen Domagalski, operating manager for the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kinjerski was an employee of Milwaukee-based C.G. Schmidt and was working on a project to repair a parking garage near the Marcus Center in downtown Milwaukee. The incident was likely accidental, Domagalski said. Medical examiners plan to preform an autopsy on Friday.

In a statement, the CG Schmidt said it is complying with the Milwaukee Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as the agencies investigate the circumstances that led to Kinjerski’s death.

“We are doing our best to help gather information,” according to C.G. Schmidt’s statement. “As a company, we are devastated to lose one of our employees and feel heartbroken for his family and friends. We are praying for them.”