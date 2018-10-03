Quantcast
OSHA issues fine in Superior refinery explosion, fire

By: Associated Press October 3, 2018 2:25 pm

FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file image from video, smoke rises from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion and fire at the plant in Superior, Wis. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration has fined the Superior Refining Company more than $83,000 for safety violations related to the explosion and fire that injured dozens of people and led to an evacuation in the city. OSHA cited the Superior Refining Company for eight serious violations of safety management procedures. (KSTP-TV via AP, File)

Smoke rises from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion at the plant in Superior in April. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration has fined the Superior Refining Co. more than $83,000 for safety violations related to the explosion and fire that injured dozens of people and led to an evacuation in the city. (KSTP-TV via AP, File)

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration has fined a Superior refining company more than $83,000 for safety violations related to an explosion and fire that injured dozens of people and led to an evacuation in the city.

OSHA cited the Superior Refining Co. for eight serious violations of safety management procedures. The company is owned and operated by Husky Energy. Thirty-six people were injured in the April 26 explosion and fire that prompted police to evacuate some residents.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that among its findings, OSHA said the refinery failed to inspect and test equipment to ensure it was fit for service. A Husky Energy spokesman says the company looks forward to meeting with OSHA to discuss its findings and recommendations.

