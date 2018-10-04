Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / State won’t cite mine for wastewater release

State won’t cite mine for wastewater release

By: Associated Press October 4, 2018 10:01 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A frack-sand mine won’t be cited for releasing an estimated 10 million gallons of wastewater in order to rescue a worker trapped in a holding pond in western Wisconsin.

Jim Dick, a spokesman for the State Department of Natural Resources, said the agency is not pursuing enforcement against the Hi-Crush industrial sand mine in Whitehall because of the life-saving measures involved in the release.

First responders were called to the mine May 21 after a contractor driving a bulldozer slipped into a holding pond. Hi-Crush workers drained the 3-acre pond where the driver was trapped in the bulldozer’s air-tight cab for more than two hours. The wastewater spilled onto neighboring farmland and into a tributary of the Trempealeau River.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo