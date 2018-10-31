Families take step toward suing EPA for toxic paint stripper

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mothers of two men killed by a toxic paint stripper have taken a first step toward suing the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to take quick action to remove the product from the market.

The EPA pledged in May to act quickly on a final ruling on methylene chloride after then-Administrator Scott Pruitt met with the families of men who died while using the solvent. The Obama administration had proposed banning most uses of the chemical.

The EPA under Pruitt never indicated what a final rule might look like.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the solvent poses “extreme hazards.”

The mothers joined environmental groups and worker- and public-health organizations on Wednesday in serving their notice of intent to sue EPA.

Molly Block, an EPA spokeswoman, said the agency is still working on the regulation.