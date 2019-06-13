Quantcast
Home / Community Development / Madison gets second state grant to redevelop former Oscar Mayer site

By: Nate Beck June 13, 2019 3:13 pm

Madison will get a $250,000 state grant to help the city redevelop a building that's part of the former Oscar Mayer complex into a commercial and retail space.

Tagged with:

