Evers signals opposition to higher car-registration fees

Evers signals opposition to higher car-registration fees

By: Associated Press June 17, 2019 3:10 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is suggesting he doesn’t support Republicans’ proposal to raise Wisconsin’s car-registration fees.

Evers’ budget called for an additional $624 million in transportation funding, which would be provided in part by raising the gas tax by 8 cents a gallon. The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee scrapped his plan earlier this month and replaced it with new language calling for title fees to be raised by $95 and registration fees by $10.

Evers said Monday that he’s waiting to see what changes the full Legislature makes to the budget. But he says raising fees would allow out-of-state drivers to use Wisconsin roads at no additional charge, a prospect he doesn’t like.

He didn’t say if he would use his partial-veto powers to change the GOP proposal.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

