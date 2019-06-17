Evers signals opposition to higher car-registration fees

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is suggesting he doesn’t support Republicans’ proposal to raise Wisconsin’s car-registration fees.

Evers’ budget called for an additional $624 million in transportation funding, which would be provided in part by raising the gas tax by 8 cents a gallon. The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee scrapped his plan earlier this month and replaced it with new language calling for title fees to be raised by $95 and registration fees by $10.

Evers said Monday that he’s waiting to see what changes the full Legislature makes to the budget. But he says raising fees would allow out-of-state drivers to use Wisconsin roads at no additional charge, a prospect he doesn’t like.

He didn’t say if he would use his partial-veto powers to change the GOP proposal.