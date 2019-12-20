Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Scorched Trinity church receives $17M for renovations

Scorched Trinity church receives $17M for renovations

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com December 20, 2019 2:51 pm

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church has received about $17 million from insurance companies in the wake of a fire last year that destroyed much of its historic church in downtown Milwaukee.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo