La Macchia Group names new president, CFO, succession plans

Ralph and Mary Lou La Macchia have announced a new president, CFO and long-term succession plans for their La Macchia Group, a Milwaukee-headquartered firm that designs and builds market-driven, brand-centered financial institutions.

Tom Kennedy has been named president, Scott Fulton has joined the firm as CFO and Benjamin La Macchia and Dave Throndson have been named future ownership successors. Ralph La Macchia has been named chairman of the board and Mary Lou La Macchia has been named vice chair.

Kennedy brings with him more than 30 years of leadership and management experience in the design-build industry, including overseeing Opus North’s design-build operations as well as Epstein Global’s design-build practice.

Additionally, Ben La Macchia and Throndson have been named as future owners of the company. Ben joined La Macchia Group in 2002 and is the company’s senior vice president. In his current role, he is heavily involved in business development along with the company’s marketing efforts and also serves as an in-house real estate resource, having previously led La Macchia Group’s Planning and Real Estate department.

Throndson joined La Macchia Group in 2004 and is the company’s senior vice president of sales. He oversees all business development activities for the company.

Fulton also joined La Macchia Group as the company’s chief financial officer. His high-level, industry-specific experience makes him a valued member of the executive leadership team, where he will be a key asset to the company and a driver for La Macchia Group’s continued growth.