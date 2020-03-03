Evers signs bill increasing Opportunity Zone benefits, others related to construction

Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a handful of bills touching on the construction industry, including one that would double the tax benefit for investments in federal Opportunity Zones.

Assembly Bill 532, one of more than 60 bills in total signed by Evers on Tuesday, pertains to federal Opportunity Zones, which are meant to encourage development in Census tracts with low-income populations. The bill signed by Evers would allow investors in Wisconsin opportunity zones to defer or even avoid state income and franchise taxes on their investments, just as they now can do with federal capital gains taxes. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue has estimated the legislation will end up costing the state $4.5 million in lost tax revenue between the state’s 2025 and 2027 fiscal years, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Wisconsin has 120 Opportunity Zones.

Also on Tuesday, Evers signed: