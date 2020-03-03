Evers signs bill increasing Opportunity Zone benefits, others related to construction

Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a handful of bills touching on the construction industry, including one that would double the tax benefit for investments in federal Opportunity Zones.
Assembly Bill 532, one of more than 60 bills in total signed by Evers on Tuesday, pertains to federal Opportunity Zones, which are meant to encourage development in Census tracts with low-income populations. The bill signed by Evers would allow investors in Wisconsin opportunity zones to defer or even avoid state income and franchise taxes on their investments, just as they now can do with federal capital gains taxes. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue has estimated the legislation will end up costing the state $4.5 million in lost tax revenue between the state’s 2025 and 2027 fiscal years, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Wisconsin has 120 Opportunity Zones.
Also on Tuesday, Evers signed:
- Senate Bill 351, which will ensure contractors get the same tax breaks when they buy materials for University of Wisconsin hospital and clinic projects as they now receive for other sorts of nonprofit work. In 2015, contractors received a similar break on materials purchased for projects commissioned by nonprofit organizations like schools and churches. A few years later, they got the exemptions for UW campus projects. Before these breaks existed, contractors often had to go to extraordinary lengths to avoid paying sales and use taxes when they were working for nonprofit owners. The authors of the legislation signed on Tuesday say one of their goals is to ensure contractors are dealing with a more-or-less uniform system.
- Assembly Bill 344, which will give telephone companies a tax break on property used to extend broadband service to rural areas. Telecom companies say it’s often too costly to build broadband networks in such places. This legislation will help ease the financial pressure by offering a break on property taxes owed on broadband equipment.