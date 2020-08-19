Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2020 Women in Construction / Robinson helps build sisterhood at IBEW

Robinson helps build sisterhood at IBEW

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com August 19, 2020 3:30 pm

Michele Robinson would probably have gotten her start in the trades sooner if hadn’t been for a teacher’s doubtlessly well-intentioned but ultimately counterproductive intervention.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo