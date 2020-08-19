Quantcast
Daily Reporter honors its 2020 Women in Construction

By: Daily Reporter Staff August 19, 2020 3:30 pm

The Daily Reporter honored 33 Women in Construction during its second annual event on Aug. 19, 2020. Congratulations to all this year’s Women in Construction.

Meet this year’s Women in Construction:

Note From The Associate Publisher/Group Editor

Erin Anderson
Riley Construction

Maggie Bork
Mortenson

Andreá Breen
Zignego Ready Mix

Erika Cleaver
Tri-North Builders

Bailey Copeland
VJS Development Group

Ann D’Acquisto
AG Architecture

Mary Dziewiontkoski
City of Milwaukee

Pam Fendt
Wisconsin Laborers

Megan Georgeson
Stevens Construction

Mary Gumieny Bultman
New Berlin Redi-Mix

Maretes Hein
COR Improvements

Laura Heller
Midwest Urban Strategies

Diann Herrick
IBC Engineering Services

Katie Kawczynski
VJS Construction Services

Meghan Kiel
Spire Engineering

Amanda Kurt
Kurk Inc.

Morgan Moede
Wood Sewer and Excavating

Erin Murphy
CG Schmidt

Jennipher Neduzak
District 7 of International Union of Painters and Allied Trades

Holly Nowak
Miron Construction

Jenny Rebholz
PushPoint Marketing

Michele Robinson
Local 494

Danielle Rolfs
JWC Building Specialties

Laura Rudolph
Mortenson

Rebecca Schloer
CG Schmidt

Suzi Schmutzer
QBC

Alyssa Schoeder
Altius Building Co.

Jennifer Thiel
Builders Hardware and Hollow Metal

Beth Vandygriff
US Vet General Contracting

Angela Wallace
Ideal Builders

Nadine Wiencek
Gardner Builders

Alison Woznicki
Travaux

Joan Zepecki
Hunzinger Construction

