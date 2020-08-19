Daily Reporter honors its 2020 Women in Construction

The Daily Reporter honored 33 Women in Construction during its second annual event on Aug. 19, 2020. Congratulations to all this year’s Women in Construction.
Meet this year’s Women in Construction:
Note From The Associate Publisher/Group Editor
Erin Anderson
Riley Construction
Maggie Bork
Mortenson
Andreá Breen
Zignego Ready Mix
Erika Cleaver
Tri-North Builders
Bailey Copeland
VJS Development Group
Ann D’Acquisto
AG Architecture
Mary Dziewiontkoski
City of Milwaukee
Pam Fendt
Wisconsin Laborers
Megan Georgeson
Stevens Construction
Mary Gumieny Bultman
New Berlin Redi-Mix
Maretes Hein
COR Improvements
Laura Heller
Midwest Urban Strategies
Diann Herrick
IBC Engineering Services
Katie Kawczynski
VJS Construction Services
Meghan Kiel
Spire Engineering
Amanda Kurt
Kurk Inc.
Morgan Moede
Wood Sewer and Excavating
Erin Murphy
CG Schmidt
Jennipher Neduzak
District 7 of International Union of Painters and Allied Trades
Holly Nowak
Miron Construction
Jenny Rebholz
PushPoint Marketing
Michele Robinson
Local 494
Danielle Rolfs
JWC Building Specialties
Laura Rudolph
Mortenson
Rebecca Schloer
CG Schmidt
Suzi Schmutzer
QBC
Alyssa Schoeder
Altius Building Co.
Jennifer Thiel
Builders Hardware and Hollow Metal
Beth Vandygriff
US Vet General Contracting
Angela Wallace
Ideal Builders
Nadine Wiencek
Gardner Builders
Alison Woznicki
Travaux
Joan Zepecki
Hunzinger Construction