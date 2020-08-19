Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2020 Women in Construction / Copeland juggles projects with ease

Copeland juggles projects with ease

By: Michaela Paukner August 19, 2020 3:30 pm

Both employees and clients of VJS Development Group appreciate the tenacity and dedication of Bailey Copeland, director of real estate services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo