Boldt makes leadership changes

The Boldt Co. has announced several executive level changes affecting national leadership roles within the organization.

Dave Kievet has been named president and chief operating officer of The Boldt Co. Kievet has worked for Boldt since 1990 and was named chief operating officer in September 2018. He started with the company as a field engineer and has held various positions in project management while serving the firm’s paper industry customers located throughout Wisconsin. He opened offices in Wisconsin Rapids and then took over the leadership of the Wausau office where he eventually relocated it to Stevens Point.

In 2002, he opened the company’s offices in northern California and established its Western Operations Group. Kievet was also an early proponent of integrated delivery and championed prefabrication and modular construction, as well as other projects throughout the company. He was also instrumental in establishing Boldt’s Integrated Lean Project Delivery platform.

Stacy Robben has been named executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Robben joined Boldt in June 2018 as vice president of health care business development and has held business development and marketing positions at firms such as McCarthy Building Cos., Turner Construction Co. and HOK . In her new role, Robben will lead business development and oversee corporate marketing efforts.

The company has also appointed Bob DeKoch to the board of directors and named him new ventures executive for The Boldt Group. DeKoch served as president and COO for more than 20 years, during which time he presided over the expansion of the company’s geographic locations and market sectors.

His four decades of leadership and innovation in the construction, pulp and paper, beverage, and chemical industries have provided a legacy of thought leadership. He co-chaired New North Inc., a regional economic development partnership for northeastern Wisconsin, has co-authored books on leadership, and written numerous trade, management and technical articles.

He officially retired from day-to-day duties as president June 1.

Jim Rossmeissl has been appointed to the board of directors and will serve as senior market advisor for The Boldt Group. In his 43-year tenure with Boldt, Rossmeissl actively developed office expansions for the company and built relationships with customers and industry partners across industries served by Boldt. His efforts to develop new business opportunities included recruiting and training Boldt’s business development teams nationwide.

He served on the Healthcare Facilities Symposium & Expo Advisory Board, UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture Advisory Board, and held board positions with the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement.

Rossmeissl retired from duties as chief marketing officer on June 1, 2020.

Linda Nila retired from full-time duties at the end of 2019 and continues as a member of the board of directors and senior finance advisor for The Boldt Group. Other members of the board of directors are Tom Boldt (chairman), Jim Kleinfeldt (board director), Randy Haak (board director) and Dave Kievet (board director).