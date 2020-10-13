River Run acquires Alexssa

River Run, a provider of IT and cybersecurity managed services, has acquired Alexssa, also a provider of IT services out of West Bend.

The move to acquire Alexssa first started when its owner, Chris Wenzel, approached his long-time friend and owner of River Run, Paul Riedl Jr. The process took four months and Alexssa employees will begin employment with River Run on Nov. 1.

By purchasing Alexssa, River Run will add over 200 clients, including over 70 with managed services. This means that River Run will now be serving over 1,000 businesses for the first time in company history.

To celebrate the two companies combining as one, River Run will be offering free network and security assessments to potential clients in Wisconsin to showcase the strength of the team and to uncover any productivity issues that can be improved upon or vulnerabilities that should be mitigated.