Residents blast proposed luxury tower in Wauwatosa

Residents blast proposed luxury tower in Wauwatosa

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com November 10, 2020 3:36 pm

Responding to outcry from Wauwatosa residents, a local committee on Monday unanimously rejected a developer's plans to build a 25-story luxury apartment tower — a project that would have been the tallest building in the city.

