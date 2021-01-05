Edge Electric merges with A&J Electrical Services

Edge Electric, of Pewaukee, and Waukesha-based A&J Electrical Contractors announced on Monday that they have merged and will operate under the Edge Electric name.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Jay and the A&J team,” said Nathan Stoppenbach, the owner and president of Edge, in a statement. “The merger diversifies our service offerings and provides a competitive advantage that will help us better serve our customers. This is a move designed to ensure Edge’s success and longevity.”

The merger, which closed on Friday, will bring Edge’s expertise in commercial work together with A&J’s focus on residential projects, according to a news release, and will allow the firm to provide a broader range of services. The merged company will employ more than 70 workers and will continue to operate out of Edge’s office in Pewaukee. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Edge Electric was founded in 2011 to serve southeast Wisconsin. Although its electricians perform a range of work, the company specializes in commercial projects.

A&J Electrical Contractors, meanwhile, was founded in 1984 and has largely specialized in single- and multi-family projects. Its current president, Jay Humbert, purchased the business in 2015. Humbert will stay on as vice president of the combined company.

“This is an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with existing customers and expand into new markets,” Humbert said in a statement. “I’m proud of the great work and reputations of both companies, and combining our teams is a smart way to capitalize on our strengths.”