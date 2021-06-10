Quantcast
Milwaukee Tool picks Mortenson for build-out of downtown Milwaukee office

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 10, 2021 3:01 pm

Milwaukee Tool has picked Mortenson Construction as the general contractor for a build-out of a downtown Milwaukee office building where at least 1,200 employees are expected to work.

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

