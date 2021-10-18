AGC names Pepper Construction most innovative contractor

The Associated General Contractors has recognized Chicago-based Pepper Construction as the most innovative contractor in the U.S. for developing a virtual-reality program for safety training.

The AGC named Pepper the grand prize winner of its innovation award during its annual convention last month in Orlando, Florida. Pepper has its headquarters in Chicago and offices in Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Ohio.

Pepper developed a virtual reality program that relies on company and industry statistics, along with Building Information Modeling technology, to a present a quasi-video game that lets employees experience a virtual jobsite with common hazards. The program allowed Pepper to eliminate the need to hire a consultant or purchase new software.

“In order to make construction projects great, firms must innovate,” said Bob Lanham, AGC president and president of Williams Brothers Construction, in Houston, Texas. “These award winners have mixed hard work and ingenuity to strengthen their firms and produce outstanding results.”

Texas-based Skiles Group took second place in AGC’s contest for developing an app called Smart Safety, which provides field staff and project administrators with one-click access to site-specific emergency protocols and resources on all active jobsites. Dunkirk, Maryland-based PATRIOT was awarded the third-place prize for devising individualized treatment units to support both the healthcare industry and patients suffering from COVID-19.