Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Senate advances bill waiving proof of prior work requirement for state bids (access required)

Senate advances bill waiving proof of prior work requirement for state bids (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] January 25, 2022 4:27 pm

Lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a bill that would waive a rule that prevents contractors from bidding on state construction projects unless they have a job that's at least half as big already under their belts.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo